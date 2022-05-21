CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE CORR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.69. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

