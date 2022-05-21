Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVLG shares. Cowen cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.47. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $291.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.