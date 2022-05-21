Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

CVLG has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

CVLG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,107. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $326.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.49. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $291.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 202,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 239.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

