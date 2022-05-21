CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

