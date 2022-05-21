CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.38. CRA International posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in CRA International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CRA International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRAI stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

CRA International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.