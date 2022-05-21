Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.96 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

