Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.413 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

CRARY stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $8.07.

CRARY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.96) to €12.40 ($12.92) in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($15.83) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

