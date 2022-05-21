Cresco Labs’ (CRLBF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CRLBF has been the subject of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

