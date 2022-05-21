CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CRH Medical stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

