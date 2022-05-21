Critical Analysis: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

3.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 517.02%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Scienjoy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 3.88 -$44.96 million N/A N/A Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.29 $26.99 million $0.87 2.72

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -31.51% -19.59% -15.16% Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42%

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

About Scienjoy (Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.