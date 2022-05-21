Critical Analysis: NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) vs. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

40.0% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EnLink Midstream and NGL Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 2 3 2 0 2.00 NGL Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.77%. Given EnLink Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream 0.92% 2.33% 0.82% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnLink Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $6.69 billion 0.74 $22.40 million $0.14 72.71 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.05 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.51

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats NGL Energy Partners on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 12,100 miles of pipelines; 22 natural gas processing plants;7 fractionators with approximately 320,000 barrels per day; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.