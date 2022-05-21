Critical Contrast: 908 Devices (MASS) & The Competition

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare 908 Devices to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 908 Devices and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 1 0 3.00 908 Devices Competitors 154 684 950 28 2.47

908 Devices currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.06%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.28%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 908 Devices and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $42.21 million -$22.17 million -16.31 908 Devices Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.09

908 Devices’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

908 Devices has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 908 Devices’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -56.68% -15.20% -12.07% 908 Devices Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Summary

908 Devices beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About 908 Devices (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

