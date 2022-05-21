Critical Review: Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metromile and Conifer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million 1.27 -$216.46 million ($1.81) -0.56 Conifer $115.96 million 0.13 -$1.09 million $0.07 22.00

Conifer has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conifer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Metromile has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Metromile and Conifer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Conifer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metromile currently has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 343.63%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Conifer.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -130.53% -57.64% -35.26% Conifer 0.58% -24.66% -3.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conifer beats Metromile on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Conifer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,600 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

