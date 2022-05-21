Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho decreased their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Crown stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average is $113.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

