CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.86.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,458,680 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

