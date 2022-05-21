CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

CSGS opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.78. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

