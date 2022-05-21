CSG Systems International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.78. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

