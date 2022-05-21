CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in CSX by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,285,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,044,000 after acquiring an additional 366,729 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 7.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

