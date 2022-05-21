Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

