Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.25. Cummins reported earnings per share of $4.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $17.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.30.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $197.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $265.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.23 and a 200 day moving average of $213.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

