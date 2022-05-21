Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT) vs. agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Head to Head Survey

Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of agilon health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Curative Biotechnology and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A agilon health 0 0 7 0 3.00

agilon health has a consensus target price of $35.29, suggesting a potential upside of 80.95%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and agilon health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A agilon health $1.83 billion 4.33 -$406.49 million ($1.02) -19.12

Curative Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A agilon health -18.81% -10.34% -7.01%

Summary

agilon health beats Curative Biotechnology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

