Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CUTR. StockNews.com lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,188. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.31 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.79. Cutera has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Cutera by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

