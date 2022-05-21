CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.31 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth $2,726,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

