Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
CYCC opened at $1.38 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
