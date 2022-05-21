Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

CYCC opened at $1.38 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

