Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,395,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $206,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $268,800.00.

Shares of CTKB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 638,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,143. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

