Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.38.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Datadog stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,479,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $494,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $389,857.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,197.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock valued at $33,309,409. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

