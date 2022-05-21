DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DTEA stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

