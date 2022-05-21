DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of DBSDY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. 39,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

