DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.42 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.16.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.