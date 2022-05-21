Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBTX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 801,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 7,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

