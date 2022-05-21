Deere & Company’s (DE) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $425.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.65% from the stock’s current price.
DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.93.
Shares of DE stock traded down $51.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,814,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
