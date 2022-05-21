Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.51 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

