Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Delek US stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.65. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 61,803 shares of company stock worth $2,541,550 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 425,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 52,087 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

