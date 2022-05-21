Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.48) to GBX 163 ($2.01) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of DROOF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

