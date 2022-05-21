Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.81 ($64.39).

DPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($59.38) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.08) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

DPW traded down €1.25 ($1.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €37.46 ($39.02). 3,588,258 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.75. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($43.04).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

