DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

NYSE:DHX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,149. The company has a market capitalization of $319.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.