Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

