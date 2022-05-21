Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) vs. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Financial Survey

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.32%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.33 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 1.18 $2.05 million N/A N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge N/A -237.69% 91.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram. It primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.