DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 430.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 1,587,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,571,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

