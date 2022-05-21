Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

