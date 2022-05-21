Dorian LPG (LPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $634.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 245.90%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 548,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,519 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $153,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

