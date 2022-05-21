Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DORM. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of DORM traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,806. Dorman Products has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.74.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

