Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

Shares of DUOL traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,374. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.63. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $42,937.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,041.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 711,938 shares of company stock worth $63,055,342 and sold 1,167 shares worth $106,162.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $62,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,178,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $3,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $8,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

