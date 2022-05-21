Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DYNT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.65 on Friday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of -65,300.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

