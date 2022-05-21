Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

EBMT opened at $19.45 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

