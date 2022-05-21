Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 126,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 769,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

