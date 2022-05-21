Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. Eastern has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastern in the third quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Eastern by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

