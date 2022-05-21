Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a one year low of $132.16 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.47.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

