Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of TEAF opened at $14.55 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

