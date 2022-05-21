Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EDUC opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

